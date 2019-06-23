Dusty South Canterbury roads provided the stage for mixed fortunes among the four Tauranga crews contesting Saturday's fourth round of the New Zealand Rally Championship.

For the two competitors racing for top-10 spots in the 78-car field it was a rally offering no reward as Phil Campbell retired his Ford Fiesta AP4 with gearbox issues and Ben Thomasen (Subaru Impreza) was forced out with radiator damage.

Campbell and co-driver Mal Peden (Mount Maunganui) started the Timaru-based event holding third place in the national championship. They were hampered by an electrical glitch in the opening stage but had moved up to

Related articles: