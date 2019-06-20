The Filipino community is reeling following the tragic death of two men after a crash in Pongakawa involving a car and a freight train. Three men survived but were seriously hurt. A Filipino community leader has shared her thoughts about the impact of the crash and how the local community can assist the victims and their grieving families.

The men killed and seriously injured in a train crash this week had been travelling in convoy to their "dream jobs" in the Bay of Plenty's kiwifruit industry.

They had only been in New Zealand for about a week.

Tauranga

