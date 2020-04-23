

Whanganui will be a key player when thoroughbred racing returns from Covid-19 in July.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has targeted a return to racing from July 3 as long as it can be done safely and in accordance with the strict Government and public health obligations.

New racing dates have been confirmed through until mid-November and Whanganui has five meetings scheduled.

Only six venues have been chosen to host meetings to start the new era in July and Whanganui will host two meetings – Friday, July 10 and Friday, July 24.

Wanganui Jockey Club operations manager Bret Field said the announcement was "huge" and "a testament" to the hard yards put in over recent years.

"'The Wanganui Jockey Club has been dealt a favourable hand in the revised racing calendar to mid-November with racing set to resume in July," Field said.

"We are one of only six chosen venues that will race in July, which is great testament to our club and quality of our track. During this revised period we have been allocated five race meetings, including three that include jumping.

"Trentham does not even feature during this period and even clubs such as Hawke's Bay and Taranaki have fewer allocated.

"The November 1 meeting will be huge with Wanganui being selected to hold the National Jumps Day for the first time, which will include the Duke of Gloucester Cup (the Holy Grail for amateur riders).

"Attendance at upcoming meetings will be strictly observed to the national policies and guidelines at those times," Field said.

The club's traditional spring meeting, this year on Saturday, September 5, will include the Wanganui Guineas, but will be missing the usual Listed event for fillies. Instead several jumps events will feature.

Wanganui's dates in the revised calendar to mid-November are:

Friday, July 10

Friday, July 24

Friday, August 14

Saturday, September 5

Sunday, November 1