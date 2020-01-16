Iain Hyndman's Trentham Tips

1: Festivity, Exuberant, O'Charm

2: Sword Of Fire, Floral Belt, Merhtens

3: Sinarahma, Skarloey, Hartley

4: Motivation, Credit Manager, Cha Siu Bao

5: Loire, Jennifer Eccles, Trifolium

6: Prince Albert, Don't Know Jakk, Spring Delight

7: Julius, Avantage, Winter Bride

8: Wyndspelle, Rock On Wood, Vigor Winner

9: The Good Fight, Soleseifei, Toms

10: Vladivostok, Nudge Bar, River Run

Best Bet: Loire (R5)

Jason Waddell is confident his red-hot run of form can continue at Trentham on Saturday, particularly when he climbs aboard his two favourites, Julius and Wyndspelle, in the Group One features.

The Cambridge jockey has had a notable run of success since Christmas Day, kicking home 14 winners from 33 rides, including seven wins from 11 mounts within the last week.

"It's been going great," Waddell said. "I've been riding nice horses for in-form stables and been on so many good ones.

"I've been trying to manage my rides and weight to ride further into the season and not burn out.

"I'm restricting myself to a maximum of five rides a day and I have not been riding at all the meetings."

Waddell kicked home five winners in succession last weekend, scoring on Tavi Mac and Jewel Of Patch at Trentham (his only rides last Saturday) then Run To Perfection, Pimlico and Lincoln King at Ellerslie.

The most memorable of his 14 wins since Christmas Day was the Gr.1 Sistema Railway (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day aboard Julius, his mount tomorrow in the Gr.1 JR and N Berkett Telegraph (1200m).

That notable victory on John Bell's stable star was Waddell's 11th Group One win of his career and his previous Group One triumph was a month earlier at Trentham in the Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) on Wyndspelle, his mount in the Gr.1 Harcourts Thorndon Mile (1600m).

"To be riding my two favourites, Julius and Wyndspelle, on the same card will be special," Waddell said.

Waddell will be chasing consecutive Thorndon Mile wins, having won last year's event on Shadows Cast.

He was given the choice between Shadows Cast and Wyndspelle for the Thorndon Mile, just as he was when the pair last met in the Gr.1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) on the same course and Waddell guided Wyndspelle to a decisive win.

"I'm grateful that I was offered the ride back on Shadows Cast," Waddell said. "He's been very good to me, but I didn't want to get off Wyndspelle. He's such a favourite." - NZ Racing Desk