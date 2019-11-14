An exhibition gallop between races at Motukarara two weeks ago has kept smart Cambridge filly Kali on track for her Group One mission at Riccarton on Saturday.

Kali worked with the Jamie Richards-trained Folk Dress over 1200m in preparation for their clash in the Gr.1 gavelhouse.com New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m).

"She worked really impressively and pulled up well," trainer Tony Pike said.

"It was like a barrier trial for her. She sat a half-length off the other horse (Folk Dress) and cruised up on the corner and they finished it off beautifully."

Advertisement

Kali, a daughter of Darci Brahma, has been beaten just once in four starts, when an unlucky seventh in the Gr.3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Hastings after scoring a double on the track.

She was then sent south for the Gr.3 Barneswood Farm Stakes (1400m) at Ashburton and bounced back to her best, beating Karalino and Folk Dress.

Leith Innes has ridden Kali in each of her wins, but as contracted rider for Brendan and Jo Lindsay he is committed to Bavella in the 1000 Guineas so the mount on Kali has gone to Troy Harris, who was aboard in her Gold Trail Stakes run and her exhibition gallop.

Stablemate Loire, a two-race winner who was stakes-placed twice at Hastings, finished among the tailenders last start in the Gr.3 Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) at Ellerslie, but suffered a heart fibrillation.

"We've had her tested since and she's got the all-clear," Pike said.

Iain Hyndman's Riccarton Tips

1: Liam, Severine, Shanpark

2: Duke Of Plumpton, Sir Nate, Veladero

3: Ripcord, Lorde Have Mercy, Love To You

4: Belle Fascino, Timy Tyler, Killarney

5: La Romanee, Laced With Gold, Ohio Showgirl

6: Billy Mav, Red River Rock, I Am A Rock

7: Kali, Travelling Light, Loire

8: Nellie Bly, Desert Magic, Red Chois

9: Soleseifei, Duplicity, Dee And Gee

10: Torre Del Greco, Beneficial, Pin Up Coup

11: All Or Nothing, I Got A Rock, The Swiss Maestro

Best Bet: All Or Nothing (R11)

- NZ Racing Desk