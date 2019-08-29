Iain Hyndman's Hastings Tips

1: Azabeat, Beauty Star, Seductress

2: Kali, Jennifer Eccles, Appellant

3: Vigor Winner, Sir Nate, Star Treasure

4: Calling Us Home, Callsign Mav, Lily d'Or

5: Loire, Equinox, Catalyst

6: Spring Bouquet, Rufus Ruffcut, Aero De Paris

7: Cutadeel, Sentimental Miss, Sultan Of Swing

8: Atlanta Peach, Five Star, Whatsup

9: Danzdanzdance, Melody Belle, Endless Drama

10: Hartley, Burgundy Belle, Savy Yong Blonk

Best Bet: Cutadeel (R7)

Dual Group One winner Danzdanzdance will kick-off her spring campaign in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings on Saturday and her connections are hoping a gear change will aid the mare.

Trainers Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley elected to trial the five-year-old over 1000m at Avondale earlier this month to test the addition of a tongue-tie and they were satisfied with the hit-out.

"That's basically the only reason why we trialled her," Gibbs said.

"We didn't want to go all the way down to Hastings with such a change in gear without trying it out first.

"It was really heavy that day, so I wasn't expecting her to do anything crazy. She had a little blow and the main thing was that she settled with the tongue-tie on."

Danzdanzdance got her tongue over the bit in the Gr.1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) and Gibbs is hoping the addition of the tongue-tie will assist her performance on Saturday.

"She got her tongue over (the bit) badly in the race against Winx," Gibbs said.

"Opie had a hell of a job just trying to settle her. I have a feeling she might have done it as far back as the Bonecrusher (Gr.1, 2000m).

"She didn't really settle like she can do and she was pulling in the Ranvet (Gr.1, 2000m), so I don't think we have seen the best of her to be honest.

"I am hoping that is going to work the oracle and we can get some better results out of her. I think you have got to be optimistic that we can be competitive over 1400m, we have got a mare who is good enough," he said.

"I am happy enough with the draw, we drew eight, so hopefully Lisa (Allpress, jockey) can just slot her in somewhere and get some cover and get her settled.

"The big thing is watching how she jumps and how she settles. If she does that I think we are a big chance.

"There is going to need to be a little bit of pace in it for us to come from where we are going to be.

"She does go very well fresh and I don't think 1400m is beyond her."– NZ Racing Desk