On the weekend the council announced a trial service would start running weekly on Tuesdays, leaving Mamaku at 9am andreturning from the i-Site at 2pm.
The Mamaku Village Connector, Route 20, will stop at the Mamaku Grocery Store and Mamaku School, then go to Ngongotahā, Kauae Cemetery, Rotorua Hospital, Rotorua Central Mall and the i-Site.
The announcement of the service comes after a Bay of Plenty Regional Council report into public transport for the 2018/19 financial year showing patronage on Rotorua CityRide buses dropped 12.9 per cent in the last year and revenue was down $17,066 or 22.2 per cent.
The cost of operating bus services across the region had increased by 3.9 per cent in the last 12 months according to the NZ Transport Agency cost escalation index.
Mamaku Residents and Ratepayers' Group chairwoman Wendy Roe welcomed the news "at last".
"We have a growing community and an ageing community and we don't want people to have to move into town if, say, they lose their ability to drive."