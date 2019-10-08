The last time Mamaku had public transport was the 1980s.

But next Tuesday will see the first bus roll up in decades.

It has been 18 months since locals submitted on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's 2018-2028 Long-term Plan, calling for public transport to and from the rural village.

READ MORE:
Bus service announced for Mamaku
Mamaku residents call for bus service to village
Premium - Rotorua CityRide bus revenue and passengers drop, regional council report shows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the weekend the council announced a trial service would start running weekly on Tuesdays, leaving Mamaku at 9am and

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.