Property in Rotorua is hot, hot, hot! Real estate agents say suburbs with a more affordable housing market are selling fast. Some areas in the city have made CoreLogic's list of fastest-selling suburbs. Property reporter looks into which of the city's suburbs are spending the least amount of days on the market. Real estate agents also share their knowledge on what type of property buyers are snapping up and what they are leaving a little more time to think about.
Mangakakahi is Rotorua's fastest-selling suburb, new data has revealed.
The latest CoreLogic data showed the parts of Rotorua in whichhouses spent the least number of days on the market in the last year, and houses in Mangakakahi sold the quickest.
Houses in the small suburb of about 1005 houses sold within a median of eight days on the market and had a turnover rate of 3.2 per cent. The suburb recorded 32 sales in the past 12 months.