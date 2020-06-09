COMMENT

Whether we like it or not, want to or not, making decisions is a part of everyday life and everyday business. Good intel to inform those decisions is crucial and certainly the currency in a crisis.

Lockdown arrived on our doorsteps like a long-lost relative, a bit of a surprise with plenty of baggage, and found many of us somewhat unprepared.

It was at this time that Northland Inc was approached by Civil Defence Emergency Management – Northland (CDEM) – to support it with regional business intelligence and the development of an ongoing relationship to contribute to the region's SITREPS (Situational Reports).

This information was required to provide an overall business snapshot to CDEM and stakeholders, and to assist with Northland's response to Covid-19.

Northland Inc's Jude Thompson. Seek what you need and take action - there is a whole village out there that can help. Photo / Supplied

Here are some insights from that time.

A network of business, industry and community contacts was quickly established to provide a two-way communication mechanism to coordinate, collect and disseminate intel across the region. This mechanism proved invaluable and highlighted one of Northland's key strengths – our whanaungatanga, our relationships.

Our Tai Tokerau village of whānau, hapu, iwi, businesses, business associations, industry organisations, chambers of commerce, mayors, chairs, community leaders, local and central Government agencies, right across the region, actively participated by standing up on behalf of their memberships and communities and telling us, no holds barred, exactly how it was at the coal face.



We, in turn, were able to regularly provide that regional and sub-regional view to CDEM both in Northland and Wellington.

We were also able to share an overview of the significant impacts and major challenges from Covid-19 on sectors and business communities, the response actions being undertaken, the key priorities, the foreseeable challenges and areas of concern, and other critical issues such as the ongoing impact of the worst drought in years.



Not only was quantitative data, i.e. the numbers such as employment and unemployment stats collected, but so was qualitative data, essentially observations from within communities, like how businesses in Kaitaia and Dargaville were faring or what the food producers were saying they needed.

Decisions were able to be made, quickly and timely, based on the intel, and much-needed resources were matched to need. We are currently looking at how to sustainably embed this into our Northland business ecosystem for the benefit of all communities.

Northland, during lockdown, told a story of a game of two distinct halves. There were repeated examples of incredible resilience, with communities supporting one another despite the dire circumstances, yet there were also the stressors of growing financial and social impacts across the region.

As we adjust to a new normal, in an ever-changing time, we encourage you to think about the value of good intel to your business. Seek what you need and take action – there is a whole village out there that can help.

• Northland Inc's Jude Thompson is portfolio manager for the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan and Economic Recovery Plan.