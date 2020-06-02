OPINION:

There is no shame in seeking help, especially now.

There have been many casualties of Covid-19, with some people having to take pay cuts or losing their jobs.

Now is the time for people to put away their pride and ask for help if needed.

Tauranga Foodbank recorded its busiest-ever day last week, giving out more than 70 food parcels. Twice as many people sought help from The Salvation Army Rotorua foodbank during the first half of this year compared with last.

Both foodbanks are expecting to see an increase in demand as the long-term economic effects of Covid-19 set in.

"Stark" findings from the latest Infometrics report showed the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis could see the region lose $776 million in earnings and almost 15,000 jobs by March next year.

It also predicted the Bay's unemployment rate could double from 4.3 per cent to 8.7 per cent.

Advertisement

It is a situation a lot of people may have never experienced or expected to be in.

The wage subsidy has cushioned the blow but will not last forever.

Our local foodbanks are here to help. And despite how busy they are, they are not prepared to turn anyone away.

They are encouraging local people who are feeling the pinch post-Covid to come in.

There is no reason to feel embarrassed. There is no judgement.

People have worked hard all their life to get where they are today. Nobody could have foreseen or planned for Covid-19. This is no one's fault.

There are many community organisations out there that can help people through this to avoid using up all their savings and racking up credit card bills.

The local foodbank's advice for people who are just scraping by and feel like they can do it on their own is to not go into debt just to put food on the table.

Advertisement

Ask for help. It could be the difference between coping and not coping.