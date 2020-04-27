

Western Bay businesses have made rapid adaptions to their services to be able to reopen from today under strict alert level 3 rules.

For many, it will be the first non-Government revenue flowing into their coffers - via contactless payment, of course - in more than four weeks.

Palmers Bethlehem owner Shane Smith said he and the 24 staff on his payroll were more than ready to get back to work, although it would be a contactless service.

"It's been a very long four weeks and we're all excited to be able to resume work."

Smith said since he announced on Facebook the business was reopening they had been flooded with inquiries and so far had close to 100 phone orders.

"Our customers are desperate to able to visit their favourite garden centre, and we have even had some people pre-order our contactless coffees.

"As well as our contactless service we will also have a delivery service for people who cannot collect their pre-ordered and pre-paid items."

Barrio Brothers and Rye Bar & Grill owner Josh Fitzgerald. Photo / File

Barrio Brothers and Rye Bar & Grill owner Josh Fitzgerald said Tauranga and Mount Maunganui branches will start operating a contactless pick-up and delivery service from today.

Fitzgerald said customers can either email, text or phone to pre-order their meals and choose to collect their meals or have them delivered.

"We are also launching a neighbourhood delivery service, for instance, this is for orders from 10 people living in the same area."

Fitzgerald said staff were being split into smaller teams and people would try to work in the same small bubbles each shift as much as possible, to help minimise contact risks.

"This is something we would never have even envisaged doing six weeks ago and it has been a massive shock to the industry.

"But we have had quite a few orders flying in already which is really great to see, and we will make it work."

Shaw Builders owner Dave Shaw admitted he felt a "few butterflies" as he and his staff prepared to resume work.

Under level 3, workers can resume on-site work, provided they have a Covid-19 control plan in place, with appropriate health and safety and physical distancing measures.

"All my staff are raring to go but we also need to ensure we keep ourselves and our clients safe."

Shaw said while he and his staff were relieved to be picking up their tools again, there would be some adjustment to the new social distancing rules on a busy worksite.

"It won't be easy and the added separation of people to do certain tasks will require some extra time and organisation and possibly added costs for clients," Shaw said.

"To be honest, I feel a few butterflies, and in some ways, I would have much rather we had waited until we could go straight into level 2, rather than find we need to go back into lockdown in couple weeks if cases of the virus increase again."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce head Matt Cowley said most businesses were keen to get back to serving their customers as safely as possible.

"Overall, Tauranga's business owners have a fighting spirit and they will do what they can to get back to trading safely.

"Businesses who can open are anxious about whether customers will choose to buy from local businesses. They are also anxious to secure their supply chains as they will take a while to reboot after lockdown."

Cowley urged struggling businesses to not try to "rescue" their business on their own and take full advantage of all the resources, help and mentoring available.

Not all store owners have managed to work out a way to trade under level 3, however, with some electing to wait until level 2 starts.

In a blow for Bay pie lovers, multi-award-winning baker Pat Lam was one of them.

Lam said online ordering and delivery would not work for his Patrick's Pies Gold Star Bakery stores in Rotorua and Tauranga, given they were fast food-style businesses.

"We might do a lot of work and then not sell a lot... Maybe next week we will start cleaning and changing the shop to get ready for level 2."