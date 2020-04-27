VIRUS LATEST

Tauranga McDonald's lovers began queuing for their Big Mac fix from 3am this morning after four weeks off the beloved takeaway.

Owner of four Tauranga McDonald's restaurants John Warder said it had been "awesome" to see the customers' excitement as they picked up their orders this morning.

Some people had camped out from 3am to be "the first" to nab a Big Mac or burger, while others were putting in "massive" orders to get their fix, he said.

"It's like people are getting back their five weeks worth of McDonald's," Warder said.

Breakfast and coffee had not been the pick of the pack, with loads of people instead opting for the classic burgers as the sun rose, he said.

It had been great to get the staff back together who had come to work feeling "bubbly and happy", he said.

Chanel Chandler got the kids in the car at 7am to get their McDonald's treat. Photo / George Novak

Warder managed more than 300 staff and their wellbeing had been his top priority over lockdown, he said. After a crazy morning, Warder said dinner time would be an "eye-watering experience" as a whole new spike of orders rolled in.

He said the customers had "fantastic attitudes" this morning as staff tried to navigate the new safety procedures and he hoped this would continue throughout the day.

"We are so thankful for all those loyal customers... we are beyond thrilled to be back."

One of these loyal customers was Chanel Chandler who got the kids in the car at 7am to get their McDonald's treat.

Chandler said it was the "light at the end of the tunnel" and the kids were so excited just to get in the car and go somewhere.

Line outside Tay Street Beach Cafe this morning. Photo / George Novak

"That was the highlight for them."

She said there had not been a long wait and the meal was "delicious".

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer said lines were long outside the Tay Street Beach Cafe

this morning while owner of The Med Cafe in Tauranga Jo Brown had "plenty of pre-orders" ready to go when she opened her doors this morning.

She said within minutes, "a bit of a queue" had developed out front and she was working hard to get people their morning coffee.

Comments about how thrilled people were to see her reopened and how excited they were for their morning coffee had been great to hear, she said.

"It has been really heartwarming."

She said she was taken things hour-by-hour as that was "all she could cope with".

"I don't like thinking too much into the future about if we will survive as a business... but I'll keep fighting,

"I'm just here to make great coffee for everyone today."

More to come.