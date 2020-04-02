An economic agency has estimated 4500 jobs could be lost in the Western Bay due to Covid-19 but some business owners are vowing to remain optimistic despite the ''very gloomy outlook'' .

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / File
Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / File

Priority One released

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.