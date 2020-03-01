There were rainbows of colour and fun at Memorial Park for Tauranga's annual Holi festival on Saturday.

Organiser Bela Reid said the festival was "very successful" with around 1000 people attending this year's event, which was held at Memorial Park from midday til 4pm.

"There was lots of good feedback," Reid said.

"We were so pleased to see the Indian community here and participating."

Redi said her favourite parts of the festival were the "spontaneous" drumming and people jumping on stage to dance.

"People were spontaneously forming circles, dancing and clapping," she said.

Bela Reid (centre), the organiser of the Tauranga Holi Festival, with two performers from last year's Diwali festival. Photo / File

A national holiday in India, Holi is a Hindu festival in which participants celebrate the "beautiful play" between the deities Rata and Krishna, Reid said.

"There are thousands of paintings that depict this divine play of these two personalities," she said.

"For Indians, it's in their blood ... using water and colours to celebrate life and inclusiveness and respect, running through the streets."

The festival is different here to how it is in India, where entire villages will take part in the festival, she said.

"We have experience Holi in India a few times - it's very uplifting for body, mind and soul because you feel connected with its sacredness," Reid said.

"We were endeavouring to reach out to people, to educate them and give them a little something that they didn't know before about this rich culture."

Unlike other festivals, Holi isn't limited to religion or creed, Reid said.

"It's about inclusiveness ... let's overlook those things and embrace each other."

It was more about the spirit of brotherhood between the different communities in Tauranga, she said.

Reid said that due to its popularity this year, One Love is planning on holding the festival at Memorial Park again next year.

"We line it up around the time they celebrate Holi in India," she said.

"We could close to double up numbers, now that the word is out there and we have a network working with us ... It will be a bigger Holi again next year."