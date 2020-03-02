On the lawn outside Kearoa Marae, beside a mob of cows and the neighbouring church, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Kea Ngāti Tuara fills Horohoro village with harmonies.

While the adults rehearse on Saturday the tamariki play cricket and a wee dog follows them around.

Their stage is marked out by jandals on the grass but now and again the toddlers cross the lines and cling to the legs of their singing aunties.

The group, tutored by Hemi Waerea, is practising for the Te Arawa Regional Kapa Haka competition later this week.

At the Saturday practice Waerea gives reminders about "smiling at the judges" and "straightening up the line".

"It's the boobs," one auntie heckles back, with lots of giggles around her.

"As long as your shoulders are in line," Waerea reassures them.

There are about 30 women and seven men in the group, some are in their mid to late 80s and led kapa haka groups in the 1970s.

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Kea Ngāti Tuara rehearsing at Kearoa marae in Horohoro. Photo / Samantha Olley

Their focus is on participation and bringing whānau back to the marae, both of which they are achieving after first forming three regionals ago and members are feeling prouder than ever.

Their performance will be dedicated to Miriama de Thierry, nee Wharehinga, an accomplished performer who helped establish her hapū group in the final years of her life.

She died in late January.

De Thierry's sister, Harakiterangi Hogg (Lucy), came to New Zealand from Brisbane to help care for her sister in her final weeks and has stayed since.

She was a late addition to the kapa haka group but has been "thoroughly enjoying it".

"I think it's awesome. The songs go way back to when we were little ... It's exciting and scary at the same time because I haven't performed for over 20 years since I moved to Australia."

Joining the group has also helped her while grieving for her younger sister.

The sisters and their mother are known for their bright hats, which will play a part in the group's performance.

"Those hats are a big thing for us ... We have got quite a collection."

The eldest of the sisters, Waiora Wharehinga (Audrey), is also in the group.

She said it had been "awesome to see this group flourish".

Wharehinga has mokopuna in the group and she "just loves" practising.

Fellow member Iti Pou has been looking forward to "being able to get up there and show our love and support to those who've passed away".

"Without her [Miriama de Thierry's] support and her sister's support, we probably would still be as frightened as the day we first went on stage."



Pou's sister Raiha Ratapu has played a large role in setting up the group.

She said it was great seeing more people turn up over the last few years.

"Some say 'I wish I joined a long time ago' because they didn't know they had the skills. Now they're realising they can do it."

Waerea said it had been "really satisfying" seeing people of all ages improve their skills over the weeks and strengthen their connections to the marae.

"The ones we try to encourage into this group are those who haven't done kapa haka in the past or have done it years ago and haven't done it since. We keep the bracket simple, not too hard."

He said the performers had come a long way from initially "doubting themselves".

"Now we know we have songs for future events and a core group who can get up and do them."

The group has put a big focus on making sure the eldest members feel included.

"They can't do everything, they can't do the poi like the younger ones but we try and get them participating in everything and just make sure they know they're needed.

"On the day they're just so stoked and happy. The event is a celebration of them too. It's really important having them on stage."