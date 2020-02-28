

Vandals have destroyed a section of the David Saies Fitness Trail in Dargaville.

The trail was established thanks to the generosity of a local donor, the late David Saies last year as well as through the support and help of the local Dargaville Lions and Sport Northland.

Local resident Lara Stott said it was disappointing to see.

"We have so many amazing volunteers that do so much hard work to benefit the community, and then we have senseless vandalism that happens."

"If those that are doing this, do so because they have some sort of angst against the community, for whatever reasons why not come along and get involved so they can be a part of creating a community they do want to be a part of," she said.

Dargaville Lions president Brian Nisbet said the Lions had gone to a lot of expense and a lot of hard work, "a man gave money for the project for the people of Dargaville to enjoy".

In a post shared to Facebook about the the vandalism someone wrote, "it is sad to see this voluntary work destroyed by someone who cannot appreciate the love that went into this for the locals to enjoy".

Sport Northlands Roxanne Kelly helped with the design and lay out of the fitness trail and when interviewed a year ago, said "it was a real Dargaville 'can do' effort to pull this off, I designed each site and local businesses and the council as well as Lions all came together to make it happen".

After seeing the recent damage however Kelly said: "I'm very disappointed that someone has deliberately destroyed the safety mats not only did they pull them up, but broke them up so they are now unusable, total vandalism and totally unnecessary."

