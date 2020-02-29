The $3 million demolition and construction of a Four Square has topped the $54m worth of consents approved last month in terms of value.

Data released by the Tauranga City Council showed the number of residential consents issued in January was 102, up on the 71 issued in December.

The 102 building consents issues were for a total of 109 new dwellings valued at $40.5m. Broken down into suburbs, $20.4m was for residential builds in Mount Maunganui/ Papamoa, $14.1m from Otumoetai/Bethlehem and close to $6m from Te Papa/Welcome Bay.

Combined with the 16 commercial consents issued last month, the value of work consented reached $53.98m and a total of 174 building consents.

Four Square Papamoa Beach topped the list of major building consent applications for January with a $3m consent for the partial demolition of the existing building and construction of a new single storey and partial second storey addition.

The largest single residential consent was for a two-storey, five-bedroom home with an attached triple garage and swimming pool at Inlet Views worth $1.8m. This was closely followed by a six-bedroom home with an attached one-bedroom secondary dwelling and a detached garage at Waiawa Lane for $1.7m.

A consent worth $1.8m was issued for a six-unit apartment block in Cameron Rd.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said it was great to see both commercial and residential growth continuing in Tauranga.

Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

"The growth is happening in a variety of directions at the moment and it's sticking," Cowley said.

"It's good that people have the opportunity to perhaps live close to employment.

"And while the growth was predicted by Tauranga City Council, we're hoping the main infrastructure and key bottlenecks are being considered as the city continues to grow."

Nigel Tutt from Priority One said the number and value of consents were relatively variable between months.

"We'd expect to see continued strength in the residential area, although perhaps not to the highs of 2018/19 which were very big years."

Tutt said earthquake strengthening like on The Strand was quite sporadic and dependent on circumstances.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / File

"We'd hope that CBD building owners take the opportunity to improve their buildings as a result of the regulations."

Four Square Papamoa Beach topped the list of major building consent application for January with a $3m consent for the partial demolition of the existing building and construction of a new single storey and partial second storey addition.

Advertisement

January's multimillion-dollar consents

- Four Square Papamoa demolition and construction - $3m

- Cobb and Co and Harbourside City Backpackers earthquake strengthening and fit-out - $1.8m

- New home at Inlet Views -$1.8m

- New six-unit apartment block on Cameron Rd - $1.8m

- New home at Waiawa Lane - $1.7m

- A new industrial build on an existing site on Aerodrome Rd - $1.5m

- New BP service station on Bethlehem Rd - $1m