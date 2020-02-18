We cannot arrest our way out of the problems we are seeing with gangs.

While the police response has been exemplary and is without a doubt necessary to address the crime associated with gang activity, a multi-level community response is also needed to address gangs.

Continuing to do what we have always been doing - treating gangs as just a criminal issue, while vital, is not enough. It will continue to produce the same results.

We need to do something different to get a different result and also to respond to the changing makeup of gang activity in Tauranga and the surrounding Western Bay of Plenty.

We need to address the drivers of crime and gangs, such as family violence and methamphetamine.

What prevention and early intervention have we got in place to prevent people from joining gangs or if they've joined, how to get out of gangs, in concert with police addressing the criminal activity of gangs?

Liz Davies

General manager, SociaLink

Tauranga



Thank you for helping us

Last Monday my 83-year-old husband tripped and fell outside Kmart in Bethlehem resulting in some nasty injuries and requiring an ambulance and treatment at the hospital.

Within minutes people came with offers of assistance, first aid and advice, all of which was gratefully received.

An ambulance was called and while we waited for that, a helpful security guard and a wonderful young woman with help from shop workers nearby stemmed the flow of blood and kept my husband comfortable.

After several hours in A&E we returned home to Katikati with a huge feeling of gratitude towards those wonderful people.

Thank you so much for your help. We won't forget you.

Margaret and Bruce Rawlins

Katikati

