Havelock North Central Kindergarten grows enviro warriors

The children at a Havelock North kindy are facing their future with the environment top of mind, thanks to the forward thinking and actions of its leaders and the community.

The kindergarten recently converted to solar power, after Mike Hill, of local company Hillmac Electrical, approached the kindergarten noticing the roof was positioned to take full advantage of the sun's passive energy.

The idea also worked well with the kindergarten's value of "expressing our culture of harmony between people and nature," head teacher Frances Blake said, and protected against future power price rises.

Blake said it gave a good message of looking after the planet to the younger generation and some children had even started to pass on what they learnt at home.

"We love hearing from whānau how the children, some of whom are only 3, are passing this on to their family at home – sharing sustainability best practice, ideas and positive messages about how we can all do more to protect our precious environment."

All of the Heretaunga Kindergarten Association's 16 kindergartens are part of the Enviroschool kaupapa.

Research reveals workers want a second chance

New research by 2degrees shows that more than a quarter (28 per cent) of people from Hawke's Bay would choose a different field of work if they were to have another chance at something in their life. A total of 42 per cent of locals admitted they would take a second chance if they had the opportunity.

When looking at what other second chances were popular for those in the region, 9 per cent said they would reconnect with someone they lost touch with, 5 per cent would rekindle with an ex and 6 per cent admitted they would go back and persevere at a sport.

Registered psychologist Susan Wall said: "For some, just the thought of having a second chance is exciting, and to actually have that second chance can be life changing – particularly for how we see ourselves, others and the world."

When asked about the potential impact a second chance could have on their lives, 65 per cent said it would provide them with a greater sense of happiness, 37 per cent said it would improve their financial status and one in five said it would give them a sense of fairness. Of those surveyed, only 4 per cent said it wouldn't have any impact on the life they lead.

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce Workplace Wellness Conference

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce is holding a Workplace Wellness Conference, a full-day conference highlighting the importance of overall health and wellbeing within the workplace as well as personally.

General wellbeing affects each one of us and we can all be guilty of running on an empty tank, which can have a damaging effects on overall health and wellbeing.

Not looking after yourself or your team can lead to decreased productivity, absenteeism and stress. Looking after your team and ensuring good health and wellbeing makes good business sense.

The event will look at four fundamental areas of workplace wellness: physical, nutritional, mental and financial. Keynote speakers will address each of the four topics.

Speakers will include local experts and guests such as John Kirwan.

A Q&A Panel discussion with industry professionals working in the wellness field gives attendees practical tips on how to improve the wellbeing of your team and incorporate a wellness plan into your workplace.

The event will conclude with a wellness expo featuring local businesses offering products and services within the wellness field.

• The event will be held at the Napier Conference Centre on April 27, from 8am to 4.30pm. Register at the conference website .

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a few one-day courses coming up around creating a safe working environment and a strong managerial stance.

The first, on Tuesday, March 3, 9am-12.30pm looks at building a bully-free work environment. This course focuses on helping you develop an open and supportive culture that will have an empowering and positive effect on every member of your team.

The next, on Tuesday March 3, 1pm-4.30pm, looks at building a resilience managerial style. This course will teach you resilience strategies and will help you create some achievable actions, allowing you to adapt under pressure and feel in control.

• Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website .