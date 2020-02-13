A group of four Whanganui blokes have dusted off their hiking boots and are preparing to walk 50km to raise money for charity in the Oxfam Trailwalker.

The team of Willem van Niekerk, Robert Stewart, David Easton and Jean Frieslaar call themselves the "4 IN ONE", four men walking in unity for one cause.

They will set out side by side on the 50km challenge in Whakatāne on March 21.

Van Niekerk said they decided to enter to do something for a worthy cause and because they all love walking.

The men have a lot of years of walking experience behind them, having competed in trail running, marathons, hiking summits, or just going for a good walk after work.

Easton said walking was a great way for him to get outside away from phones and into the fresh air.

"It's a great time to think and relax the mind," he said.

The challenge requires teams of four to start, stay and finish together, either walking or running 50km or 100km over Whakatāne terrain, including public native forest tracks, farmland, beaches, rocky foreshores and river banks.

Stewart said walking has been a good way to keep his energy levels up.

"Marathons are a great way of pushing the body a bit harder in a more competitive environment," he said.

And Frieslaar is looking forward to the different terrains as he "enjoys the spiritual nature of walking".

The event has been going for a number of years with hundreds of people of all ages signing up to run or walk 50km or 100km. Photo / Supplied

Van Niekerk said the 50km walk will be achievable and their training has already begun as they all walk around 25km-30km every weekend.

"Like many of the other participants we're not athletes – we're out to have fun and raise money for Oxfam's work."

The money will support Oxfam's humanitarian and development work in communities in developing countries to find solutions to poverty and injustice.

So far they have raised around $1200 but are aiming to raise $3000-$4000.

On March 6 the team will host a cocktail party at Frank Bar for people to donate and support them.

The team said they are all looking forward to the event and being able to cross the finish line.

"It's a long way to go and halfway through your mind can stay playing with you but with four it will be okay," Van Niekerk said.

So far the event has 1620 people participating and has raised more than $480,000 with the aim of reaching $1 million.

To support the team you can donate at www.oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz/4-in-one