Things are looking up for Tauranga's CBD.

A commercial boom is on the horizon for Tauranga's city centre, which is on the cusp of transformation.

Developers and investors are eyeing up vacant office and retail space and long-awaited developments such as the iconic Farmers building are getting the finishing touches.

And apartment living is set to bring more people into the CBD.

It's predicted to be the only area outside of Auckland for future residential growth potential this year.

But there is still plenty on the city centre wish list.

Tauranga needs more large corporate companies to base themselves in the CBD.

Ground floor retailers still need more foot traffic.

Delays to the Harington car park building has put pressure on the limited street parking.

And we're still in for a few more rough patches while larger developments are under way.

Perhaps the council should be leading the way here for the city centre's revitalisation by moving its offices back into the CBD?

Meanwhile, Rotorua's CBD is also making good headway as new developments pop up, there is increased investment and good progress in "pushing out the bad stuff".

It's also welcomed its first five-star hotel - the Pullman - into its city centre.

But there is still a long way to go for the CBD.

Shop vacancies are rising, retailers are experiencing a drop in trade and the streets are quieter.

The rollout of the i-Park system in the CBD mid-2018 has caused year-long headaches after motorists complained about it being too difficult to use.

There's also the issue of unruly behaviour causing a ruckus on the streets.

Tiny Deane of Visions of a Helping Hand Trust has tried to help by opening a one-stop-shop in an old gym and laundromat for Rotorua's homeless in the city centre.

A similar idea has also been churning in Tauranga for a wellbeing hub to open somewhere in the city's CBD.

More needs to be done in terms of housing homeless and solving the parking woes.

Homeless hubs in the CBD are a good way to solve the problem at the source.

But the i-Park needs to be a functioning system - and fast.

The future does look bright for Tauranga's CBD. We just have to buckle in and play the waiting game a bit longer.

And for Rotorua, we will have to wait and see.