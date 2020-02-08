There was a flurry of activity at the Tay St Reserve in Mount Maunganui today , with the New Zealand Warriors roadshow teaching children the basics of league.

Retired Warriors players Ali Lauiti'iti and Ben Matulino, along with current players, Jules Newman, Lorina Papali'i and women's captain Georgia Hale, showed the youngsters the ropes in league basics, including tackling, evasion and passing.

New Zealand Rugby League community programme liaison manager Ani Cherrington said the roadshow was all about showing children how awesome league was and encouraging them to sign up for their local team.

With around 150 registered by 11.30am it turned out to be a busy day in the sunshine, with each group taking 10 minute sessions on a range of activities.

"We're taking registrations for the 2020 rugby league season while they're here," she said.

The teams included the Te Puke Tigers, Ōtūmoetai Eels, Tauranga Whalers, Pāpāmoa Bulldogs and the Hangarau Storm, she said.

Rebecca Cameron went along to the roadshow with her three children - Jeremy, 11, Hayden, 7, and Sorcha, 5.

The two boys both played for their local team, the Te Puke Tigers, she said.

"Jeremy got his five-year certificate last year for playing five seasons - Hayden will get his this year," she said.

But Jeremy "might not" have a team this year, since there aren't many children his age playing - so he's decided to referee instead, she said.

"Which is kind of cool."

The year is Sorcha's first season playing, she said.

Sorcha said her favourite part of playing league was tackling because she could "push her brothers over".

Sasho Stosic, chairman of the Tauranga Whalers, turned up to the roadshow with his fiancee and two of their three kids, Luka, 5, and Beau, 2.

Tauranga Whalers club chairman Sasho Stosic with his son Beau, 2. Photo / George Novak

This year will be Luka's second season in the Whalers under-6 team, he said.

"There's no positions, it's just a bit of fun ... educational football," Stosic said.

"I coach the team."

Around two-thirds of the people attending the roadshow were from the Whalers club, he said.

Stosic three said the club was a "whānau-based community" and he encouraged everyone to come along to games.

Luka Stosic, 5, practicing his evasion skills. Photo / George Novak.

"We're all local - our fields are behind BayWave. This is our community," he said.

"This is a good start to the season - getting them all together and excited about playing rugby league. Our kids have on our backs about playing ... they really, really, love it."