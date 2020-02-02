Hitting the water and soaking up Vitamin D has been popular for many as warm weather continues for Tauranga and the surrounding areas.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the maximum temperatures for Tauranga this summer included December 13, 23 and 30 with 27C, January 31 with 32C and February 1 with 34C.

READ MORE:

• Hot weather: Bay temperatures to jump close to 30C this weekend

• Weather: Bay of Plenty battered by strong winds and heavy rain

• Weather wrap: How Mother Nature will usher in the New Year

• Your weather: More heat on the way after whopping 38C in Gisborne

And the hot weather is set to continue, with MetService predicting higher than average temperatures this month throughout the North Island, except for Wellington.

For all North Island regions, the first half of February will continue to be dry.

The odds of getting some useful rain in the gauge increases in the second half of the month, but it is expected to be hit and miss.

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chief executive Sarah Lewis said it had been a normal summer with nothing out of the ordinary.

She said the Mount had been a lot busier than normal mainly with people coming from the cruise ships. She said they had also been kept quite busy with helping people face heat challenges, including some people attempting to climb the Mount and underestimating it, resulting in them helping them back down.

Advertisement

A great thing was that council had put in a water fountain at the bottom of the Mount, so she encouraged people to make sure they were taking water with them, taking it easy and taking breaks.

"It's been so hot and everyone just wants to get close to the water.

"It's been a very well-behaved group on the beach, with not too many people making bad choices."

She encouraged people to listen to their lifeguards and swim between the flags.

She said it did get busy between the flags and people chose to stray out, but that there was a good reason the flagged areas were selected.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Pumicelands principal rural fire officer Steve Webb said the fire danger across the Bay of Plenty was still "extreme".

People needed to practice extra caution at the hottest points of the day and also consider whether there was a breeze that could spread a fire quickly.

Bay of Plenty drivers are being warned to look out for potentially hazardous "summer ice" on the region's roads.

Advertisement

The NZ Transport Agency advised motorists that after such a run of warm, dry summer days, rain could create extreme slippery road surfaces, said transport system manager Rob Campbell.

These slippery surfaces were typically known as "summer ice".

"It can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away."

The combination created an invisible slippery film on the road, he said.

Campbell urged drivers to check the tread level and air pressure on their tyres, as well as keep safe following distances and reduce speed in the conditions.

Looking Ahead

- Today (Monday): Some morning cloud, then hot and fine with some high cloud. Westerlies and afternoon sea breezes. High 32C, low 18C

- Tomorrow (Tuesday): Fine and warm, then chance shower overnight. Northwesterlies turning southwest overnight. High 30C, low 17C

- Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of late shower. Southwesterlies dying out, sea breezes from afternoon. High 28C, low 17C

- Thursday: Partly cloudy with one or two morning showers. Light winds and sea breezes. High 26C, low 16C

- Friday: Partly cloudy, chance showers from afternoon. Northeast breezes. High 26C, low 16C

- Saturday: Cloudy. Little wind. High 26C, low 17C

Source: MetService