The wheels are in motion for Rotorua's second rideshare app service, with Ola launching this week.

Ola started operating in Hamilton, Tauranga and Queenstown in mid-December, after initially starting in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - mirroring Uber and Zoomy's widening reach in New Zealand.

It will roll into Rotorua and Taupō tomorrow, as well as Dunedin, Hastings, Napier, Nelson, New Plymouth and Palmerston North.

The app uses a code sent between the driver and rider's phone to ensure the right passengers and cars are matched in busy areas.

The service has 9000 drivers across the country to date, since launching in 2018.

It has more than two million drivers across India (where it was founded in 2011), Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Brian Dewil, country manager of Ola in New Zealand, said there had been "strong interest" from drivers in Rotorua so far.

Jetesh Kumar is becoming an Ola driver in Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Jetesh Kumar is one of the new drivers in Rotorua.

Advertisement

Kumar used to have a part-time job "but there is enough demand in Rotorua to drive full-time" he said.

He was looking forward to meeting "new people from all over the world".

"Hearing their stories makes the time go quickly."

Kumar signed up because he could choose the hours he worked and when he didn't.

"I love fishing in my spare time."

Tauranga Ola driver Jagdev Kaila. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga driver Jagdev Kaila took up the Ola job to support his family.

"My wife studies so we both drive in our free time to supplement our income. The flexible hours are great because they fit in around her study and my other job. I manage a kiwifruit orchard as well."

He hoped Ola's expansion would bring "a bigger community of drivers who can share information about the region with each other".

Advertisement

Jagdev Kaila. Photo / George Novak

In June last year, drivers for Uber, Ola and Zoomy told reporters Uber took a 25 per cent cut of their fares, Ola took 18 per cent and Zoomy 15 per cent.

The companies confirmed these figures.

Uber launched in Rotorua at the end of last year, and in Tauranga a year ago.