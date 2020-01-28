

Sticks and stones will not get in the way of Stevie Jensen reaching his goals - literally.

Since birth, Jensen had a loss of hearing but it was later he started to lose his vision because of retinitis pigmentosa disease, which damages the retina.

But that never stopped him from running.

Last year, Jensen connected with the Achilles Tauranga chapter and since then has barely taken off his running shoes off.

He has now set his mind on running the New York Marathon and it is believed he will be the first visually impaired person from Achilles New Zealand to do so.

Read More: Running Blind: The visually impaired are swapping walking canes for running shoes

But none of this would be possible without his guide, Tauranga chapter leader Nikki Wilson, who has done everything she can think of to ensure Jensen makes his goal - including gaining new guides every fortnight.

"I am blown away by the support of everyone, and if I gave it a huge push I think it would be out of control."

When Jensen first voiced his goal, Wilson said the first thought that came to mind was "yikes how can we find that kind of money to get Stevie and a guide to New York".

"But sometimes you meet someone that you just want to help. Someone who can touch your heart.

"Stevie Jensen is one of those people."

The visually impaired runner will be completing his ultimate goal of running the New York Marathon this year. Photo / George Novak

All up the tour is estimated to cost $6000, including the marathon tour package and entry fees.

With the help of a Givealittle page and sponsorship from Pics Peanut Butter, Jensen's dream is almost coming to fruition.

Now, Jensen has to focus on his training. But if it wasn't for the bright yellow tops the pair wear, it would be easy to miss them as they fly past.

He has gone from an average of 7.30 down to 7-minute kilometres and Wilson predicts he will be down to 6.45 minutes by the end of summer.

It is a dream come true for Jensen who said the loneliness he once had is now gone thanks to his newfound freedom.

"I was tired of sitting around at home on my bed all day. I just decided I want to get out and see the world," Jensen said.

"You feel the freedom and your inner strength being able to run."

A new guide, Leah Davidson, said it had been a daunting new task but one she would never give up now.

"You suddenly see things you wouldn't have seen because I never realised how many sticks or ditches I've been running over."