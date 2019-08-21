

Being blind and deaf does not stop you from living a healthy and full life.

That is the message Stevie Jensen hopes people will understand as they see him zoom past on the running track.

This weekend Jensen will be running in the Mount Maunganui half marathon as part of his training for the Rotorua marathon next year.

But that is not where his goals stop. He also has his sights set on running through the streets of New York for the marathon in November 2020.

Since birth, Jensen had a loss of hearing but it was later he started to lose his vision because of the retinitis pigmentosa disease which damages the retina.

But that never stopped him from running, he said.

"I was tired of sitting around at home on my bed all day. I just decided I want to get out and see the world.

"You feel the freedom and your inner strength being able to run."

It was through the Blind Foundation that Jensen was connected to the Achilles Tauranga chapter.

He is able to feel the feedback on the road but communication is key for Jensen as his guide keeps him aware of what is ahead.

Recently he was awarded a $1400 grant from the Mazda Foundation to get him a fresh running kit ready for race day.

And while he was thankful, his only hope was for others to get involved because before he recruited Sarah Saunders and Sara Ash, he was the only member in the Achilles Tauranga programme.

It was two weeks ago when Saunders felt liberated by walking "hands-free" without a cane after two years of being visually impaired.

"It was amazing, I felt like a normal person walking again.

"I thought I would give it a go because although I'm not fit I would love to walk around the Mount like I used to."

With her cane in hand, she relies on the feel of what is ahead, and letting it go was a scary and emotional step for her, she said.

"You are giving control to someone else and relying solely on them. But I did it because I want to be part of a community event where I can be one of the people."

Tauranga chapter leader Nikki Wilson was beyond proud of her athletes and said she was happy to volunteer her time after watching the freedom it gave.

"There's always a season for giving."