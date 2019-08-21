Being blind and deaf does not stop you from living a healthy and full life.

That is the message Stevie Jensen hopes people will understand as they see him zoom past on the running track.

This weekend Jensen will be running in the Mount Maunganui half marathon as part of his training for the Rotorua marathon next year.

But that is not where his goals stop. He also has his sights set on running through the streets of New York for the marathon in November 2020.

Since birth, Jensen had a loss of hearing but it was later he started

