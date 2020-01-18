Pyes Pa Settlers Hall was awash with animals and people will to adopt them. Sandra Conchie reports

Hundreds of animal lovers poured into Pyes Pa Settlers Hall to take home a new pet during RRR Rescue Revive Rehomes' adoption day.

RRR Rescue Revive Rehome is a non-profit organisation dedicated to finding forever loving home for animals lost, abandoned, neglected or abused.

Loud yaps resounded around the hall on Saturday and mixed with excited chatter and plenty of "aahs" as people made a beeline for the cats, puppies and rabbits and goats up for adoption.

Prospective new pet owners were spoiled for choice as one cute kitten and puppy after another was thoroughly inspected and patted before final choices were made.

Among the crowd were Omanawa brother and sister Mekhro, 8, and Madina Russell, 10, who are now the proud owners of a 9-month puppy and an adult cat.

Rescue, Revive, Rehome animal rescue service's Siobhan Mikaere (left) with Freedom the puppy and Rowan Elliott with puppy Faith. Photo / George Novak

The siblings said they lost their beloved 16-year-old dog Azla just before Christmas to cancer.

Madina said they were "very happy" to be taking home the nameless pup and cat to add to their family, which includes two other cats.

Advertisement

"We were so sad when Azla died. It was quite hard to choose another dog, and we made sure we chose one which has a calm temperament so dad can take it to work," she said.

Warren Russell said Azla had been adopted and part of the family for about seven years. The death was a heartbreaking loss, he said.

"It's so good to see organisations like this rescuing and rehoming animals and they need all the community support they can get."

Marliese Kristiansen became an animal foster parent about a month ago taking care of three puppies. Photo/ Sandra Conchie

Marliese Kristiansen, who lives at Omanawa, said she became a foster mum for the organisation about a month ago and had been taking care of three puppies.

"It just breaks my heart when I see animals neglected, abandoned or abused ... As the saying goes, a problem shared is a problem halved. I hope more people will be willing to step in to help out too as more foster parents are needed," she said.

"It's so rewarding, as the animals give you so much love and pleasure. As I often say, if people are considering adopting any animal they to need to remember the three Ps. It's a privilege to be able to own an animal, and it should be a pleasure every day, plus caring for an animal is a permanent commitment, not just when it suits people."

Siobhan Mikaere and Rowan Elliott, who established the organisation on January 3 last year, were working with Sharp Tudhope law firm to become a registered charity.

Mikaere said there were up to 60 kittens and 15 puppies, and as well as goats and rabbits available on adoption day. The community response had been fantastic, she said.

Advertisement

"It's been crazy and we have had a really successful day and people have been incredibly supportive which is awesome," she said.