Welsh runner Menna Evans is looking to raise funds for charities by running the length of New Zealand, all while trying to break a Guinness World Record in the process.

She is closing in on the halfway point of the monster feat in which she will run more than 2000km from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Evans arrived in New Zealand on December 29 to begin her journey on January 1, and by day 17 she had reached Whanganui.

"I flew in with jet lag and started in Cape Reinga and it's quite exposed up there," she said.

"The first day I had heat exhaustion, so I finished my 35 miles and passed out.

"That was quite an eye opener so I had to sort of think ahead and plan for everything.

"Coming from a wet, wintry Wales it was quite a shock to the system."

Evans hopes to complete the massive feat in 40 days. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The route Evans is taking is down State Highway 4 through Raetihi, around the outskirts of Whanganui to get to State Highway 3 and eventually to Sanson.

After heading south to Wellington she will use a ferry to cross Cook Strait and continue her run.

Evans is running at least 56km (35 miles) each day and despite a tough start to the record attempt, she aims to cover the length of New Zealand in 40 days straight.

"The first week is all about your body adapting to a routine," Evans said.

"I wake up at 6am and everything is a routine and I've got to keep it that way because it's how the body has adjusted, which is why I don't want to take any days off."

With all going well, Evans will break the record for a female running the length of New Zealand by about 12 days. The current record of 52 days and 15 hours was given to her by Guinness World Record officials.

A campervan carrying a support team made up of Evans' mother and son has joined her for the North Island leg of the run but will leave the country in the next few days.

"At the moment it's sort of like a family holiday so I'm quite conscious to finish each day so I can spend time with my son," Evans said.

"When he goes home it's going to be really tough for me but then it's time to give it a really good crack in the South Island."

Evans passing through Upokongaro near Whanganui on day 17 of her run. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Evans has only been running for around two-and-a-half years but her record attempt isn't the first time she's gone long distance.

She said in the summer of 2018 she ran the length of Britain to honour her father who died the previous year.

"Before he died he asked if I wanted to walk it with him but unfortunately his health decreased and we never got the chance to do it so I ran it in his memory.

"With a week to go before finishing I decided I needed something else because I got the running bug and that's when the idea for New Zealand was born."

In her fundraising efforts Evans has already raised around $4600 for Mind, a British mental health charity, and is also raising funds which will see New Zealand charity Save the Brave established.

The charity aims to help current and former defence force and first responder personnel suffering from job-related depression or PTSD.

"I really want to feel like I'm helping set up this charity," she said.

"I want to feel like I've left something behind and that I managed to achieve not just something for myself but also helped raise awareness and funds to set up Save the Brave.

A support campervan is following Evans on her journey. Photo / Supplied

"Getting the record by doing something like this and having my son with me is something that I want to inspire him with as well, to live life to the full and follow your dreams."

The runner is documenting each day on her Facebook page where she is also raising funds and awareness.

"Through Facebook I've had so many amazing messages from people saying I've inspired them to go a little bit further or start running, and they've taken a lot from what I'm achieving.

"That's massive, that in itself is worth doing, so I'm hugely privileged and honoured."