Painter Mark Geill had a tip top job on January 9.

It was a fine morning and he was painting the very top of the spire of St Mary's Church at Upokongaro, near Whanganui. The view downriver was awesome and he is used to being up high.

"It's no big deal. We do spend a bit of time higher than most people do," Geill said.

Geill works for painting company Allan Tong, and when the Chronicle came by he was spraying black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: