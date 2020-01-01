A good-natured crowd bigger than the most populous town on the Coromandel descended on Onemana fire chief Jo Adams' farm for a night of partying and camping, at what's being billed as "the new lush venue" for Whangamatā.

Shapeshifter, Sachi, JessB, The Upbeats & MC Tiki and Sunshine Sound System rocked 6500 people in a paddock to welcome in 2020.

"It's a pleasure being here bringing in the New Year 2020 nice and plenty," Shapeshifter vocalist Paora 'P Digsss' Apera said, when the music paused at midnight for the crowd to hug and exchange Happy New Year wishes.

The headline band finished with hits Gravity and In Colour, which sent more people on shoulders and a sea of hands in the air.

Some of the artists flew in and out by helicopter, avoiding the multi-night accommodation bookings that are mandatory at this time of year.

The crowds dispersed quickly by free shuttle buses to Whangamatā.

Promoters applied for a blanket 10-year consent and got a one-year consent for the New Year's gig and another on January 5, from Thames-Coromandel District Council.

They faced the cost of another consent for future gigs, having already invested "hundreds of thousands" of dollars in costs for roading and infrastructure alone.

Crowds descended on Jo Adams' farm for the Shapeshifter concert. Photo / Alison Smith

The council's events co-ordinator Kirstin Richmond said with thousands of people coming to Opoutere it was essentially the creation of a town and as such: "Council took a cautious approach".

The campground opened from 10 am on December 31 and was designed to give an option for intoxicated party people, with non-campers immediately lining up for free shuttles.

Co-promoter Denis Beaver has owned various Whangamatā businesses over the years and is part of the Repco Beach Hop organising committee, using his connections to make the gig a success.

"We employed a lot of local staff - about 80 from Whangamatā, from build crew to bar staff, rubbish disposal, ticketing etc. It's a small community and when people know there's a job, we've been lucky that all of them are hard workers and reliable."

The loss of Williamson Park as a venue for paid gigs was on the horizon and Denis says planning for the Joe's Farm site began 18 months ago.

Jo Adams at his newly-established Coromandel venue. Photo / Supplied

Work included extensions to two entrances on to State Highway 25 that required traffic management for several weeks, internal fencing, a full drinkable water system installed with 50,000l water storage and then the construction of staging and other gig infrastructure.

"It's an amazing site. We went around the bordering properties and got local's opinions on it. We listened to the community...unfortunately there's no new thing in Williamson Park because the conditions are too hard for promoters to meet.

"It's near impossible. We feel it's better for the community if they're out [of town]."

Tiki Tane on a sea of partygoers who passed him around on a blow-up boat on New Year's Eve. Photo / Alison Smith

With shuttles servicing Whangamatā, Pauanui and Tairua, after the gig ended State Highway 25 was clear by 12.15am on New Year's Day.

The increased police presence stationed in Whangamatā was no larger than previous years, although the Whangamatā Community Board voted on continued funding for security guards at Williamson Park.

In 2018, the council spent over $15,000 to "protect its assets" at the park, a popular gathering place for teenagers at New Year.