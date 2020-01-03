The late Lindsay Watkins spent 60 years of his life working in the motor trade.

"If years in the motor trade are ever calculated into kilometres, Lindsay Watkins has probably travelled to the moon and back," wrote John Maslin when Watkins retired in 2015.

Watkins began his working life as a school leaver apprentice in South Canterbury and ended his career as principal of Watkins Honda and Nissan in Whanganui.

He died suddenly on December 28 surrounded by his family at their bach at Omori.

Watkins was farewelled by a large gathering of his family, friends and business associates at the Forrest Lawn Chapel on Friday, January 3.

"Car salesmen often get a bad rap," said officiator Colin McGrail.

"But I never heard a bad word said about Lindsay."

Born Lindsay William Watkins in Temuka on July 8, 1940, he began his mechanic's apprenticeship with Dominion Motors in Timaru as a 15-year-old.

He moved north with his wife Shirley and their three young daughters Jenny, Kate and Sue in 1977 when Taranaki-based Farmers Co-op recruited him to manage the NZMC vehicle branch in Whanganui.

Watkins' three daughters and their children spoke lovingly of their father and grandfather as they farewelled him on Friday.

They described a man who loved his family and had a fondness for boats, fishing and caravans as well as cars.

He also encouraged his daughters in both snow and water skiing.

Middle daughter Kate described how her parents met at work.

"Mum worked as an administrator in the office and they became engaged in 1962 then married in 1964.

"They were both generous and joined the Jaycees where they made lifelong friends."

She described her dad as a "crazy dancer" whose favourite song was Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

All three of Watkins' daughters described their father as an entertaining storyteller and a great listener.

Youngest daughter Sue praised her father's generosity of spirit and remembered him driving the little train at Kowhai Park.

She said her dad always loved watching rugby and was a player for Temuka and South Canterbury in his youth.

The daughters said their dad was grateful to acquire three sons-in-laws after spending many years in a female-dominated household.

Eldest daughter Jenny offered thanks to everyone who helped her father after an accident just over a year ago.

"We had wonderful support from so many Whanganui agencies and dad really appreciated the staff at Whanganui Hospital, Driving Miss Daisy and being able to use a powered wheelchair.'

In 2007 Lindsay Watkins (left) was presented with an MTA award for outstanding branch service. Making the presentation was then branch president Nigel Belsham with MC Marty Lindsay looking on.

Jenny also thanked her mother Shirley.

"For her wonderful strength and enabling dad to live at home like he wanted to."

Her father loved his family unconditionally said, Jenny.

"And we loved him unconditionally too."

Watkins was a devoted granddad to Michael, Rebekah, Charlotte, Amelia, Tom, Holly and Lucja.

The order of service included a beautiful photograph of Watkins with Shirley and all seven of their grandchildren.

There was also a humorous poem entitled "WOF Expired" which described failing car parts and ended with the line "Just release the brakes - I'll roll on forever."