Former National and ACT leader Don Brash made a $10,000 election donation to Western Bay mayoral candidate Margaret Murray-Benge.

The pair were in a long-term relationship at the time of the gift in mid-2019, but split before the end of the campaign, both parties confirmed.

Murray-Benge missed out on the mayoralty but was re-elected as a councillor.

Brash's donation - the largest disclosed to date for any of the three council races in the Western Bay sub-region - was revealed in Murray-Benge's electoral expenses return.

READ MORE:

• Western Bay of Plenty mayor revealed

• Local body elections: More women voted into power in Western Bay of Plenty

• Tauranga | Western Bay Election Guide 2019

• Final candidate list for Western Bay of Plenty elections revealed

Murray-Benge said Brash was very supportive of her throughout the campaign, including after they split.

"It [the donation] was really wonderful of him and he was happy to help. He wanted me to stand and felt that there was a need for change."

She was comfortable accepting the money towards her $27,407 campaign.

Advertisement

"Don doesn't influence what I say, Don doesn't influence what I do and he has no projects down here that he needs support for, he was doing it on a personal basis."

She said she did not take any other donations.

"I had a friend who wanted to support me, and I said if I do, I can't turn around and then support his projects as the year progresses.

"It's really important that one remains as independent as one possibly can."

Brash said he made the donation because he thought Murray-Benge would make a very good mayor, given her years of experience.

"I was keen to see her win the mayoralty, I am sorry she didn't make it."

Their relationship was not directly connected to her campaign, he said.

Successful Western Bay mayoral candidate Garry Webber spent $27,362.90 on his campaign and declared no donations.