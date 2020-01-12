Tā moko is more than just ink etched into a person's skin.

In a simple summary it reflects a person's whakapapa and tells stories of who they are and where they come from - but its

Hone Mihaka

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Rangitu Netana

Ana Mackie

Paitangi Ostick

The Process