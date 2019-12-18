Bayley Morrow has a fondness for felines which is just as well as the SPCA animal welfare inspector has joined the local team just as kitten season is reaching its peak.

"We are dealing with a lot of kittens at the moment," she said.

"It can be hard work but I find them endlessly entertaining."

The Aucklander moved to Feilding two years ago and was working as a civilian employee at Ohakea air base when the chance to train as an inspector came up.

"I love living in this region and I had previously completed a Bachelor of Applied Science where I majored in animal management and welfare so it seemed like a golden opportunity.

"The training was great, and I really enjoyed learning about the law aspect of the role.

"I'm looking forward to the variety as no day is the same."

SPCA Great NZ Paws Walk in November .

Morrow has now completed the SPCA inspectorate internship programme and joined the team of 70 SPCA staff working in the Whanganui and Manawatu region.

She anticipates that there will be some difficult days but believes most owners want to do right by their pets.

"I truly believe that most people are open to education and there are very few people who deliberately harm or neglect animals," she says.

"I'm excited about being able to make a difference."

SPCA is the only charity with the power to protect all animals including prosecuting people under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and SPCA inspectors act as law enforcers.

Last year, ​the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) released the new regulations which allow better enforcement of low to medium animal welfare offending through regulatory prosecutions and infringement notices.​​

Morrow's day-to-day duties include responding to animal welfare complaints about ill-treatment or neglect but she said often it is about education.

"I feel confident that I can help educate people about the right way to treat animals and know that my work will help improve the lives of animals in the community in the long term."

An SPCA inspector is also required to respond to emergency situations where animals require immediate assistance and some instances may necessitate court action.



Inspectors gather evidence and prepare prosecution files in order to hold owners to account.

If an inspector has reason to believe an animal has been mistreated they are able to take the animal into SPCA care.

"We have the option to work with other inspectors if we need support.

"The training provides us with very good tactical strategies for managing situations that may become difficult.

"It is about the welfare of the animals and we are acting as their voice."

Morrow says she anticpates more good than bad days in her new role and looks forward to getting to know more pets and people in the region.