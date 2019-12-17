YOUR LETTERS

Now that we have a new board, and especially a new chairman, how long do we have to wait for a dialysis treatment service in Whanganui?

DAVID BENNETT

Whanganui

Whanganui benefits

Terry Coxon's letter (December 12) is typical of the negative diatribe that greets us every day from the right-wing commentators who dominate much of the New Zealand media.

They seem to support the daily snivelling, which is a Simon Bridges specialty. Nothing positive is ever expounded, no matter how good the news is.

Mr Coxon must drive around Whanganui with his eyes shut, not seeing the great work being done here by this Government.

He has to only drive down Akatea St, Grey St, Hakeke St, Harper Stand more to see the new public housing built after years of neglect by the last Government.

The last National Party Government, to its shame, in fact sold off public housing in this city.

Money committed from the Provincial Growth Fund includes the Town Centre regeneration, the Aviation Hub, port revitalisation and upgrade to the town railway line and more.

On top of this, $12 million towards the Sarjeant Gallery refurbishment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the a Annual Labour Party Conference in at the Royal Wanganui Opera House in Whanganui.

How positive for Whanganui hosting the Labour Party Conference; 600-plus delegates visiting the city and enjoying our hospitality.

Contributing an estimated $500,000 to the local economy. There was overwhelmingly positive feedback from the visitors about our beautiful city.

The Prime Minister's announcement about additional funding for schools means millions of dollars to be spent on school buildings, and improvements to classrooms in this city. As well as the Government's commitment to pay the living wage to thousands of school support workers across the country.

Great achievements from a government delivering for Whanganui.

STEPHEN HAMPSON

Springvale

End-of-life choice

We have Waikanae resident Ann David's opinions on why everyone should be in favour of assisted suicide. Yet many of us disagree with both her reasoning and evidence.

There is no way for the law to prevent dangerous abuses, which may be subtle and secretive, and which, in the case of doctors, will require them to break their Hippocratic Oath.

At least as long as the law stands against deliberate killing, there is a degree of protection for the vulnerable. We have seen how easily the unborn, who cannot speak for themselves, are denied basic rights and treated as nonentities for the convenience of others.

The same will happen to the elderly/infirm when they are unable to speak: others will judge the quality/value of their lives and quite possibly determine that they should die.

Even those who, in the peak of health, feel (and tell family) they would rather die than be incapacitated, discover life is more than health or capability when such circumstances come upon them.

There is a good chance, under this law, that their statement to family could override their current desires.

M. DONNE-LEE

Aramoho