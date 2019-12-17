The concerns of a combined Whanganui hapu that opposes a proposal to develop land in Springvale have been outlined at a commissioner hearing.

The proposed Plan Change 53, also known as the Springvale Structure Plan, went to a hearing on Tuesday after some groups that had previously lodged submissions wanted their views heard by commissioners.

The plan change proposes the continued expansion of residential development in the suburb, from Fox Rd down to Fitzherbert Ave and further south to the Titoki wetland.

Members of the Springvale whenua combined hapu, made up of Te Runanga o Tupoho and Te Kaahui o Rauru representatives, detailed why they oppose the plan.

The group said they weren't opposed to development but wanted to see their concerns, such as untreated stormwater being discharged into the Awa (Whanganui River), mitigated in the plan.

Hapu representative Tracey Waitokia, who lives near the Awa mouth, highlighted the significance of the Awa to the commissioners.

The hearing was chaired by Rob van Voorthuysen with Miria Pomare filling the other commissioner role.

"That's our fridge, our freezer, that's what's going to feed us all our lives," Waitokia said.

"It feeds our sustenance, and when those toxins go through there I've seen our kaimoana be destroyed. I've seen families lose their fridge and freezer."

In 2017 the Whanganui River was granted legal personhood status through Te Awa Tupua Act, which hapu representative Hester den Ouden said takes precedence over general legislation such as the Resource Management Act and Local Government Act.

Den Ouden said stormwater should be treated to mitigate hapu concerns, and suggested activated charcoal as a possible method.

Nine submissions, including the hapu submission, were scheduled to be presented throughout the day.

The plan change proposes to open 60 hectares of land in Springvale into 400 square metre lots, which would create space for up to 600 houses to be built.

The size of the lots is one of the aspects of the plan that the combined hapu are against.

"We're suggesting a density of 800sq m from 400sq m to enable greater impervious surfaces on each lot, and that density is already applied to a part of the urban area in Otamatea, the northwest structure plan has that density," den Ouden said.

"And that coverage be restricted to 35 per cent and that there is a definition of impervious surfaces included in the district plan.

"Finally we respectfully request that the swale remain open for as far as is practical along its length, to ensure the wairua of that admittedly manmade water body is maintained, enhanced and that it can support flora and fauna."

The plan shows an archaeological site has been identified near the southern end of the Titoki wetland, but den Ouden indicated there may be many more sites of significance throughout the area.

"The concern is that the entire structure plan area is highly likely to have further finds because it was the food bowl of the hapu, and the concern still is that there hasn't been enough discussion early on in the development of the structure plan to accommodate things much more recently we have been talking about.

"Those talks, with respect and hindsight, should have happened during the preparation of the plan change and may have resulted in a better outcome than us all here presenting our views."

Waitokia said hapu oppose the plan because they want to know how council will recognise, uphold and protect cultural interests.

"We never get full commitment or clarity on how [council] will uphold and protect that for us as a relationship, and responsibility under the Treaty relationship as well."

The council officer's right of reply will be a written statement and provided at a later date.