The unused ground at 45 Ridgway St takes on a new lease of life this summer with Kirk Nicholls parking up his food truck to bring punters an authentic bite to eat.

On December 16 Nicholls fired up the grill and opened the doors to his newest venture, Boss Kai.

He was asked by a friend, who was a previous vendor in the space, to bring his new business there.

Having run Flamin Dragon Pizza at the Whanganui River Markets for the last six years, Nicholls is not shy of the foodie scene or interacting with customers.

Serving up flavours from around the world, he said he's trying to bring a bit of international street food to Whanganui.

Choripan hot dogs from Argentina are a staple lunchtime meal with chorizo stuffed into a bun and covered in red onion, olive oil and red wine vinegar, topped off with a special sauce that includes South American styled parsley and spices.



READ MORE:

• Common Ground pop-up cafe closes after summer, donates to Whanganui youth

• Old town building to be demolished

• Building cost escalates while project awaits consent

• Building project hangs in balance

World traveller Nicholls also brings Turkish Gozlemes to the menu. He describes them as half-burger, half-kebab, filled with beef, feta, spinach and capsicum, with lemon wedges on top.

Advertisement

"They're delicious, you have them and you just love them, it's a new kind of food."

Vietnamese summer rolls, made with rice paper, are also on the menu.

Keeping his menu simple, Nicholls will also be adding chia seed puddings, smoothies, milkshakes and cold drinks.

"The menu will change a bit the more we move along."



His food truck has also been a new project. He purchased it as a pie cart from Johnny's Takeaways in Palmerston North and has spent the last six months restoring it.

After replacing almost half of it, it is now a fully functioning kitchen, ready for cooking.

"The first day was great - people loved the food, just going to hope for the best and carry on."

Ridgway Street Pop-up was brought to life over the summer with street food and outdoor games. Photo / File

Nicholls said some style of seating will be provided in the space and the stage which was there last summer will be back.

Advertisement

Boss Kai is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm, with the potential to open at weekends.