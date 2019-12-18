The township of Hunterville is the last in the region to hold its 2019 Christmas Parade. Hunterville Lions Club member Robert Nydegger said everyone comes to town for the late-night shopping on Christmas Eve so the decision was made to combine the shopping with the parade and a bit of a party. "Local businesses will be shouting food and drinks at the town hall so the community can get together and share some Christmas cheer." The dairy farmer said he moved to the Rangitikei from Switzerland 25 years ago and loves the sense of community that exists in Hunterville.
THURSDAY
YMCA Holiday Programme
When: 6.30am to 6pm today and tomorrow
Where: YMCA Community Centre, 125 Grey St
Details: Catering for children aged 5 to 15. Fun on-site activities and outings. Call 027 269 1452 to book.
Late Night Shopping
When: 5pm-8pm
Where: Whanganui town centre
Details: Late night shopping with entertainment in Victoria Ave and Majestic Square. Santa will be available for photographs from 5pm to 6pm. Giveaways and lollies are on offer throughout the evening.
FRIDAY
Road Opening
When: 9am
Where: 18km south of Raetihi on SH4
Details: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency invites you to celebrate the opening of SH4 temporary road.
Stargazing
When: Half an hour after sundown
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Albi & The Wolves
When: 7pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave
Details: Touring string trio make a big sound with guitar, electric violin and double bass. Supported by local R & B favourites The Conrays. $20.
Damn Raucous Brass
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Local favourites playing great dance music supported by Late Night Tales. $10 at the door.
SATURDAY
Whanganui Christmas Market
When: 8am-2pm - an extra hour to shop
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Over 200 stalls packed with gift ideas, street food and local produce.
Related articles:
Handy tip to keep cut pine Christmas trees looking pristine
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Lost Tribe Aotearoa
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: LTA bring their roots rock reggae vibes on summer tour.
SUNDAY
Community Xmas party
When:12pm-3pm
Where: The Koha Shed, 88 Duncan St
Details: Community Xmas party with a sausage sizzle, face painting, bouncy castle for the little ones and a present for every child. Donations for foodbank appreciated.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Night Market
When: 2pm-8pm
Where: Whanganui Racecourse, Purnell St
Details: Christmas Night Market & Street Food Festival. The market has a new location at Whanganui Racecourse to accommodate the growing number of amazing stalls and street food trucks.
TUESDAY
Farmers Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saint's Church Hall, Moana St, Wanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
Hunterville Christmas Parade
When: 4.30pm
Where: Bruce St, Hunterville
Details: Parade will be followed by the Hunterville Business Owners Christmas Shout hosted by the Hunterville Lions Club. Everyone is welcome - friends, visitors, family, children.
WEDNESDAY
City Mission Whanganui Christmas Lunch
When: 12pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Details: Tickets for the lunch cost $5 for adults, $3 for children and under-5s are free. Tickets are available from the City Mission in Park Pl between 9am and 3pm weekdays and at the Zest for Mission shop in Victoria Ave. Pre-purchase of tickets essential. There will be no entry without a ticket and no door sales. City Mission manager Karrie Brown said there have been plenty of offers of volunteer help this year. The Mission wishes to thank those still offering but says the event is fully staffed.
If you have an item, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, December 26, to Wednesday, January 1, is noon Tuesday, December 24.