The township of Hunterville is the last in the region to hold its 2019 Christmas Parade. Hunterville Lions Club member Robert Nydegger said everyone comes to town for the late-night shopping on Christmas Eve so the decision was made to combine the shopping with the parade and a bit of a party. "Local businesses will be shouting food and drinks at the town hall so the community can get together and share some Christmas cheer." The dairy farmer said he moved to the Rangitikei from Switzerland 25 years ago and loves the sense of community that exists in Hunterville.

THURSDAY

YMCA Holiday Programme

When: 6.30am to 6pm today and tomorrow

Where: YMCA Community Centre, 125 Grey St

Details: Catering for children aged 5 to 15. Fun on-site activities and outings. Call 027 269 1452 to book.

Late Night Shopping

When: 5pm-8pm

Where: Whanganui town centre

Details: Late night shopping with entertainment in Victoria Ave and Majestic Square. Santa will be available for photographs from 5pm to 6pm. Giveaways and lollies are on offer throughout the evening.



FRIDAY

Road Opening

When: 9am

Where: 18km south of Raetihi on SH4

Details: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency invites you to celebrate the opening of SH4 temporary road.

Stargazing

When: Half an hour after sundown

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Ormand Warren with the telescope at Whanganui's Ward Observatory.

Albi & The Wolves

When: 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Details: Touring string trio make a big sound with guitar, electric violin and double bass. Supported by local R & B favourites The Conrays. $20.

Damn Raucous Brass

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Local favourites playing great dance music supported by Late Night Tales. $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

Whanganui Christmas Market

When: 8am-2pm - an extra hour to shop

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Over 200 stalls packed with gift ideas, street food and local produce.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Lost Tribe Aotearoa

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: LTA bring their roots rock reggae vibes on summer tour.

SUNDAY

Community Xmas party

When:12pm-3pm

Where: The Koha Shed, 88 Duncan St

Details: Community Xmas party with a sausage sizzle, face painting, bouncy castle for the little ones and a present for every child. Donations for foodbank appreciated.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Night Market

When: 2pm-8pm

Where: Whanganui Racecourse, Purnell St

Details: Christmas Night Market & Street Food Festival. The market has a new location at Whanganui Racecourse to accommodate the growing number of amazing stalls and street food trucks.

TUESDAY

Farmers Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saint's Church Hall, Moana St, Wanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

Hunterville Christmas Parade

When: 4.30pm

Where: Bruce St, Hunterville

Details: Parade will be followed by the Hunterville Business Owners Christmas Shout hosted by the Hunterville Lions Club. Everyone is welcome - friends, visitors, family, children.

WEDNESDAY

City Mission Whanganui Christmas Lunch

When: 12pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Details: Tickets for the lunch cost $5 for adults, $3 for children and under-5s are free. Tickets are available from the City Mission in Park Pl between 9am and 3pm weekdays and at the Zest for Mission shop in Victoria Ave. Pre-purchase of tickets essential. There will be no entry without a ticket and no door sales. City Mission manager Karrie Brown said there have been plenty of offers of volunteer help this year. The Mission wishes to thank those still offering but says the event is fully staffed.

