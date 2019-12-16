The main entrance to Tauranga Harbour was recently deepened by over 3m, to accommodate ever-larger container vessels.

Two weeks ago, as part of a regular bi-annual survey of shorebirds run by Birds NZ, I visited Panepane Point on Matakana Island, which forms the western side of the main entrance to Tauranga Harbour. I was shocked to note the erosion of maybe 20m of the coast, almost certainly due to the deepening of the channel.

Panepane Point used to be an important breeding site for the northern New Zealand dotterel charadrius obscurus, an endemic shorebird which is only recovering thanks to the efforts of volunteers. I would expect to see four or five breeding pairs, but on this visit, I spotted three, possibly four birds, none showing signs of breeding, though it is the height of the breeding season.



Before wishing yet more port development on Tauranga, have a look at some of the issues.

Yes, move Auckland port, but don't forget the environment, it's the only one we have.

Julian Fitter

Chair of the Bay Conservation Alliance



Thank you Mills Reef

Tauranga is changing so much, so may empty shops in the city. Traffic queues everywhere. The latest change is Mills Reel Restaurant and Winery is going.

I would like to thank Mills Reef for the wonderful meals I have had there, I remember many years ago the long table outside where up to 20 of the family would visit on Sunday for pizzas (even dessert pizzas), so many lovely restaurant meals and the outdoor concerts in summer - great entertainment.

I was in Tauranga city on Friday 13th, and I would like to thank the young men playing jazz at the entrance to Piccadilly Arcade, they put smiles on so many peoples' faces, this was busking at its best.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

