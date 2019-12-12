BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay College musicians' talents have taken them to a bigger stage than usual – and they will share it with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Steel pan band The Panimals travelled to Auckland last week with music teacher Scott Brown to perform at the Christmas Kids concert with the orchestra.

READ MORE:

• The North must join together in the fight to win Auckland's port

• Advocate and Whangārei Lions Club launch this year's Christmas appeal

"It was an amazing opportunity for them to spend time rehearsing with the APO's lead percussionist, the APO and conductor at the APO headquarters, then do two concerts in the Auckland Town Hall," Brown said.

"They sounded fantastic, it was a top class performance."

The Panimals will perform another two concerts with the APO at the Trusts Arena. Joining them is another Bream Bay student, young soprano Emer Lea. Emer, 13, auditioned for the part of Little Singer in a nationwide talent search and was selected to perform solo, centre stage with the APO at their Christmas concerts this Sunday at the Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Emer Lea relaxing at home - this weekend she will perform with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra as this year's Little Singer. Photo / Megan Lea

Emer will perform Silent Night, a song the Year 9 pupil performed at last week's college junior prizegiving.

"It's huge," said mum Megan Lea. "It's the biggest event she's done yet. I'm not sure how she's feeling, but I think she's excited."

Advertisement

Lea says her daughter always loved to sing and when Emer was 8, began training with Waipū singing teacher Emma Couper.

Ambulance end of year awards

Bream Bay's St John Ambulance service marked the end of the year with a Christmas Thank You Celebration at Land and Sea Cafe at the Marsden Cove Marina last weekend.

St Johns Ambulance award winners Dennaye Wright (left), Jeff D'Ath, Jess Buhr. Photo / Supplied

More than 40 staff, volunteers and friends gathered for the night, which station manager Lyndon Reed says is an annual chance to thank St John staff and volunteers for the time and hard work they give to their community.

Awards were handed out as part of the evening, and prizes went to: Jess Buhr and Jeff D'Ath, joint winners of "Most Training Attendance". Buhr was also recognised as Most Improved Officer and D'Ath received the Barbara Lock Leadership Award for showing personal growth and great leadership throughout the year.

D'Ath was joint winner of another trophy, this time shared with Dennaye Wright, for Officer of the Year.

Other acknowledgements went to the St John Area Committee, the Friends of Bream Bay – who maintain the grounds, building and ambulances. Ambulance officer Inga Knier received a special presentation to recognise her continual work in organising social events for the Bream Bay station staff.

Junior good citizens

Marsden Lions recognised worthy young citizens in Bream Bay again with this year's Junior Citizenship Awards.

Marsden Lions Junior Citizens of the Year Awards recipients at their awards ceremony. Photo / Cindy Fox

The club asked One Tree Point Primary School, Ruakākā Primary School and Bream Bay College to select students to receive an award. The goal is to encourage young people to become great examples to their peers and to become actively involved in the community.

Advertisement

Ruakākā Primary School singers perform at the Marsden Lions Junior Citizen of the Year awards ceremony. Photo / Marilyn Dunn

"The great thing about this award is that the person is not usually the high academic achiever or the amazing sportsperson who already receive their share of awards," organisers said.

The awards ceremony was held at the Ruakākā Fire Brigade, and all the nominated students received a certificate and a small scroll to use in their curriculum vitae.

First carols practice

Tonight is the first rehearsal for the annual Waipū Carols, starting at 7pm at both the Waipū Anglican Church and Whangārei Anglican Church. Rehearsals will continue until the last evening with the carols evening on 8pm, December 22 at the Whangārei Anglican Church.

Family carols night

Carols at Lifepoint is also on December 22, 5pm to 8pm at 300 One Tree Point Rd. Shared dinner and a music programme of new and old Christmas favourites. Bring cushions and enjoy a relaxed evening for the whole family.

Christmas in Ruakākā

The festive season begins in Ruakākā this Saturday with the annual Marsden Lions-organised Christmas Parade.

Floats should assemble on the Village Green behind Fresh Choice and be ready by 10am. The parade begins at 10.30am with floats travelling from the Green on to Takutai Place, left on to Peter Snell Rd towards the skate park then turning to proceed back down Peter Snell past Bream Bay College and then heading back to Takutai Place and the Village Green.

Family entertainment at the shopping centre follows the parade and prizes will be presented from 12.30 to 1pm.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.