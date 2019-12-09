In a world where everyone wants to be offended, the mayor gets one complaint about the legitimate use of the word hastalavista (as an account name for goodness sake) and suddenly is apologising.

Everyone I have spoken to thinks it is just what we need - humorous, clever and appropriate.



As a ratepayer, I feel that saying "hasta la vista" is the perfect way to move on from the saga.

Can we please just lighten up and stop being so "woke" on behalf of the perpetually offended.

B Ingram

Pāpāmoa



More roading not the solution

As the 2020s decade looms, 1960s transportation ideas seemingly are repeated. Yet, absurdly, a different future result is expected.

It is scandalous that further millions of dollars get shortsightedly wasted on the proven flawed roading model.

If authorities are serious about reducing emissions and environmental impacts, a first step is to tackle transport deficiency.

It is totally hypocritical to ignore the obvious solution of a co-ordinated overall rail transportation plan, tying in regions with the city areas.

This harmoniously blends future passenger and light rail, which would be an asset to all communities as it advantageously affects every aspect of development, housing, amenities, daily living and is what is missing now.

New Zealand's fossil fuel economy costs $8 billion a year, or $20 million a day.

In the short term, a 20 per cent reduction would save $4m a day presently disappearing offshore.

That's money that could fund invaluable rail infrastructure central to the city and regions, simultaneously solving many problems.

Unfortunately, stiff opposition from vested interests, powerful corporations, indecision by government agencies, lack of political will etc will need to be overcome.

A collective responsibility exists to lessen environmental impacts on our planet. Simply, people want their trains back.

Beneficially utilising the existing rail corridor for passenger rail is an achievable first stage.

Jos Nagels

Tauranga



