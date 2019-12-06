This week, the Government released a draft of what legalising recreational cannabis could look like. Debate is rife. Cira Olivier spoke to employers and those for and against the proposed reforms.

The key restrictions. Photo / File
The key restrictions. Photo / File

The Government's draft plan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Leaders

We asked you: Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill?