The Grinch was there, handing out lollipops.

So was Batman, asking waving kids all around him if they'd seen the Joker.

The annual Trustpower Christmas Parade in Downtown Tauranga was full of festive colour and a wide range of curious characters on Saturday morning.

As the parade made its way down from the corner of Devonport Rd and Third Ave to The Strand, dozens of community floats entertained the crowd – everything from cosplay and steampunk costumes, to belly dancers and bagpipes.

Amelia Tapsell managed to get one of those lollipops the smiling green Grinch was offering.

"I'm looking forward to all the dancers," the 11-year-old said.

"Because I do dancing too. I do ballet."

Amelia hoped to one day dance in the Christmas Parade herself – next year's edition maybe.

Advertisement

"I'm also excited for the dancers as well because I do dance as well," 8-year-old Aria Tapsell said next to her.

She then quickly showed off a move in case there were any doubters.

"I'm also excited for Santa," Aria added.

READ MORE:

• Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal hits $10k donation mark

• Check out this year's Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Lights Trail!

• Register for the Christmas Light Trail 2019

• Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Gilmours Tauranga joins as sponsor



Zack Fitzpatrick, 5, was perched just along from the Tapsells, his eyes glued on some of the familiar (and peculiar) personalities in the parade.

Along came senior constable James Muir, a police dog handler, with a puppy.

All of a sudden there was only one star in the procession for anybody in the area – adults included.

Zack was beaming. He managed to get up close and have a good pat of the police pup.

Advertisement

Senior Constable James Muir and Zack Fitzpatrick, 5, posing with a police dog puppy. Photo / George Novak

He doesn't have a dog at home, but would probably quite like that to change.

"Oh yes!" his mum Jessica Fitzpatrick said.

She said she was enjoying all the cars in the parade.

"We like the cars, he likes the lollies," she said with a laugh.

Jessica said they come to the Trustpower Christmas Parade every year.

"I just like the community stuff and make sure my son sees everything, gets a look at everything."

Stephen Hurst-Long, standing next to her, agreed: "It's good to see the community all out there; it's good for the kids, good positive stuff for the kids."

Then the man in red everyone was waiting to see finally came into view, yelling "Ho, ho, ho – Merry Christmas!"

The parade was over for another year, but the festivities and fun would continue well into the afternoon on the Tauranga waterfront.

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak

Photo / George Novak