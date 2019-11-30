Thousands of children turned out on the streets of Rotorua today to catch a glimpse of the man in red.

Santa hats, reindeer antlers and the essential Paw-Patrol caps could be spotted as far as the eye could see as the annual Rotorua Christmas Parade took place.

The hour-long procession started at the Energy Events Centre, made its way through the Government Gardens, down Hinemaru St then back around.

The city's children had prepared themselves to see Santa Claus, one girl exclaiming in the crowd "do you think Santa will be able to give us high fives?"

The Manaaki Ora - Tipu Ora took out first prize for best float. Photo / Ben Fraser

Bright colours, dancing, all sorts of different music and the ever-popular lollies brought the Christmas spirit.

Cultural floats were a specific highlight of the parade, showcasing the diversity the city had to offer.

The Rotorua Chinese Community Association float was followed by a 10-person long dragon accompanied by the sound of Chinese cymbals and drums.

The Chinese Dragon that swirled along the street. Photo / Ben Fraser

An exceptionally carved waka filled with people and a man singing a Christmas waiata in the back also had many of the crowd in awe.

The well-known Hare Krishna chant also filled the air as the group took first place in the walking float category.

Local mother Melanie McFadden's two young children were desperate to see Santa.

She said they did it every year and the children were always thrilled to get dressed up in their most festive gear.

Animals and superheroes were popular themes in this year's parade.

The Salvation Army's Barnaby Bear mascot was a fan favourite for a good cuddle, as was a dancing monkey driving a tractor.

There was even a float that had people riding their horses down the road, including one miniature pony.

Samantha Scowen and her 4-year-old son Peyton were also big fans of the parade.

She said Peyton found it loads of fun and it was a good way to get in the festive spirits.

"To be honest, I think he just loves to come down for the lollies."

Melissa McFadden's children Jack McFadden, 5, (left) and Poppy McFadden, 3. Photo / Ben Fraser

Andrea and Steve Mills were down at the parade to see their two daughters, who were dressed as elves for the AMJazz float.

Andrea said the parade was part of being a child.

"Every adult remembers watching and wishing they were in it when they were younger."

She said it signified the start of the festive season.

Steve said it was a great way to "keep the magic of Christmas alive".

Children's squeals could be heard and faces lit up as they laid their eyes on Santa Claus himself, followed cheekily by the grinch.

The Winners:

1st Float - Manaaki Ora - Tipu Ora

2nd Float - Rotorua Aquatic Centre

1st Walking - Hare Krishna

2nd Walking - Rotorua Chinese Community Association

Best Dressed Child - Makiha Twins from The Hits

Best Dressed Adult - Melissa from Cantabria.