No wonder our prisons are so full and no wonder gangs are growing because how can any child have a good outlook on life, grow into a confident adult and even parent themselves, when as reported this week (News, November 28), children are showing up at health services with broken skulls.

How can any damaged child grow up without mental scars? How can they make good parents with such injured backgrounds? Where is the love that all children need from the day they are born?

In beautiful New Zealand there is no excuse for such dreadful damage to be done to our children.

How can we highlight the people who are damaging our children? There is no doubt that we need Oranga Tamariki and other services such as police to stop even more of our damaged children.

It behoves all of us to support those who are prepared to step in to save our children. For those of us who were privileged to grow up safely and loved in New Zealand, we expect that today no child should have to suffer.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay District councillor



Do you really need it?

Black Friday is now Black Week or Black Even Longer.

It is yet another import from the US, and an indictment on how consumerism has become such a driving force in our society.

There are now so many of such ''days''. Black Friday is the latest addition.

Do many shoppers ask themselves if they really do need that purchase or have they been sucked in by all the promotion?

Do they check that prices really are so much cheaper, that they hadn't risen before being reduced? The main winners are big companies, especially those which benefit from free trade agreements, their shareholders and banks.

Do any of those shoppers rushing to buy during the Black Friday promotion consider the living and working conditions of those, mostly in developing countries, making and assembling their purchases?

Was there any thought of child labour, exploitation and environmental degradation in these countries? Out of sight, out of mind.

Fair trade organisations and retail outlets have nothing to do with Black Friday. Their operations, promoting trade justice, are primarily values-based rather than profit driven, producers are paid a fair price, exploitation is out and worker dignity is in.

So next time you're thinking of taking advantage of Black Friday or any other ''days'' too-good-to-miss deals, think first. Do I need it? Where and how was it produced? How does the World Trade Organisation rank the manufacturer and wholesaler? Research before you buy.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

