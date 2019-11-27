I have read a heart-warming article about critically endangered blackbilled gulls which have set up a breeding colony in the Christchurch CBD. They have chosen an abandoned flooded building site.

Members of the public realised chicks were drowning because once in the water they couldn't get back out. DoC to the rescue, with inexpensive pontoons made from pallets and plywood with ramps for chicks to clamber up.

I have noticed an increase in the number of gulls in the Rotorua CBD and wonder if it is due to our landfill being managed differently with food no longer available in the same quantities.

I wonder how these creatures are faring in the concrete jungle, eating human junk food.

Should people stop feeding them so they are forced to find a healthier environment?

Some categorise them as scavengers. But with so many animals in danger from global warming, and loss of habitat we should treasure them.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Faith in the younger generation restored

I recently witnessed an act similar to the biblical story of the Good Samaritan.

An elderly gent was having trouble crossing at the Pak'nSave light with his walker. He was so slow crossing he held up several sequences of the lights.

A young fellow jumped out of his car and helped the gent across the road and made sure he was okay. We then proceeded with our journeys. We may have lost a few minutes out of our day but so what.

I salute the young fellow, whoever he is. My faith in the younger generation is restored.

Andy Watson

Rotorua

