Once again there is an article (News, November 25) 2019 with the headline: Murderer's release a total shock.

This type of article is becoming the norm.

When are people going to recognise that there are good and bad people who live in our society. It seems that the bad are given more recognition than the good.

Jason Reihana murdered his ex-partner and her new partner in cold blood, also seriously injuring her brother-in-law.

He was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 21 years.

It is of no surprise that after serving only 14 years he was released on compassionate grounds because he has terminal cancer for which he has been given medical treatment funded by taxpayers.

Where is the compassion for the many law-abiding decent people waiting for unfunded cancer treatment?

Reihana's victim's families first learned he had been released after a cousin of one of the victims saw him at a relative's house.

These families should have been told of Reihana's release beforehand and their names should have been on the Victim Notification Register.

Apparently this was not the case due to an administrative error. The term ''we must make sure this never happens again'' springs to mind.

R Cullen

Mount Maunganui



Quick action

The quick action that can happen when people get together, use common-sense and focus on solutions rather than problems, is exemplified by the repairs to be made to the Mauao base track.

The city applauds you all.

(Abridged)

B Ingram

Pāpāmoa

