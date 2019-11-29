Is it someone banging a hammer at 10pm, or is it simply a party that has lasted through the day and into the night? There are many noises which can grind some gears but which beach town is notorious for being loud? Leah Tebbutt finds out what street takes the crown for being the noisiest in 2019.

Tauranga's noisiest streets of 2019 have been released with the top reasons for complaints also showing what grinds on people's nerves.

Information released to the Bay of Plenty Times under the Official Information Act shows the street taking the crown has a large commercial and residential presence, while also being part of State Highway 2 - Maunganui Rd.

Starting at the "Bay Park roundabout" and winding up at the base of Mauao the noisiest street for 2019 had a total of 199 complaints.

Following closely is the road which snakes through from the CBD towards Bethlehem, Waihi Rd, with 131 complaints.

Rounding out the top three is Cameron Rd with 110 complaints.

Waihi Rd stretches in between the Tauranga CBD and Judea. Photo / File

Between October 24, 2018, to October 24, 2019, Tauranga City Council data revealed 5904 noise complaints were made in which the top three contenders accounted for 440 complaints.

Papamoa Beach Rd closely followed with 106 complaints while Luke St, Fraser St, Ohauiti Rd, Ngatai Rd, and Newton St, all had complaints well below 100.

Maungatapu Rd took out 10th place with 28 complaints.

Maunganui Rd resident Sandra McDonald had lived on the street for 11 years after spending the majority of her life in the country.

She said part of living at the beach was hearing a bit of noise now and then but it was nothing to get up in arms about.

McDonald said people should find better things to do than sit around complaining.

John Cribb lived a few houses down and could oversee the hustle and bustle of Mount Maunganui from his sunroom.

"It is quite entertaining really, here we get the best of both worlds cause we can shoot to the beach or sit here and watch the world go by."

He said there was always a busy period over the Christmas and New Years period but it was part and parcel of living in Mount Maunganui.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said in a statement, "A noise control officer is dispatched once two complaints are received".

If the noise was too loud an enforcement officer could issue an excessive noise direction.

There were seven main reasons for the 5904 noise complaints that were made to the council.

More than 5300 were for amplified music while only two were made for fireworks.

Other reasons included dogs barking, machinery and 130 based on people (voices).

From the beginning of October, last year the council have issued 696 excessive noise directions, no infringements and conducted 22 seizures.

The council spokesman said when the equipment was seized, council stored it for six months.

"If further complaints are received and the noise level has not been reduced, an enforcement officer accompanied by a police officer can enter the premises and remove whatever is making the noise, or make it unusable."

The reasons for the complaints received

• Fireworks - 2

• Dogs barking - 4

• Instruments - 25

• Alarms - 44

• People (voices) - 130

• Machinery - 324

• Amplified music - 5375