On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A magnificent 129 from batsman Thorn Parkes saw Northland go agonisingly close to a first innings win over Bay of Plenty at Whangārei's Cobham Oval in a two-day game over the weekend.
Parkes, 19, redeemed himself after a six-ball duck the previous weekend against Hamilton by batting right through Northland's innings on Sunday, before losing his and the team's final wicket just one run shy of Bay of Plenty's first innings total of 282.
After the visitors won the toss and chose to bat, Northland were on top early with opening bowler Liam Jones removing both opening batsmen inside four overs.
However, Bay of Plenty were able to recover through Taylor Bettelheim (66) and Fergus Lellman (82), the latter of which was dropped on 10.
"We were bowling as well as we could of which we discussed at lunch [on Saturday]," Northland coach Neal Parlane said.
"It improved a wee bit after lunch, but [Bay of Plenty] batted quite nicely."
Returning Northland opening bowler Nathan Parkes, who had missed last round's game against Hamilton, was back to his brilliant best as he claimed five wickets for 69 runs from 19.3 overs.
With the visitors finishing on 282, Northland lost opener Chris Page after seven balls before Nick Hammond was caught after 20 overs. That brought Thorn Parkes to the wicket but apart from Ian Page (47), Parkes couldn't build a partnership as Northland's last four wickets fell for 48 runs.
"We knew if we started well and made partnerships, we thought the opposition bowlers and fielders would tire a bit, but we just never really got that big partnership which would have got us over the line," Parlane said.
"[BOP] bowled really well and when you're under a bit of pressure and young guys come in, a couple may have tightened up."