With Northland premier grade cricket set to make its return today with the first round of the 2019/20 Lion Red Cup, Northern Advocate sports editor Adam Pearse takes a deep dive into this year's teams who will challenge the grade's three competitions.

Premier grade formats:
Lion Red Cup (LRC): 50-over
T20: 20-over
Oxford Trust two-day (OT2): two day


Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central CC:

Coach: Dean Potter, Sam Walker
Captain: Todd Beehre
Overseas player: Ben Allcock (England), Jack Ellis (England)
2018/19 results: T20 (3rd), LRC (5th), and OT2 (2nd)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Onerahi are in a similar spot to most teams this weekend with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.